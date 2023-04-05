KFS crowns Prom King and Queen

The Kenston Forest School Junior-Senior Prom was held April 1 at the Lunenburg Country Club. Prom King Chance Barbour is the son of Chad Barbour of Bracey and Kim Lafoon of Danieltown. Queen Rylee Wilkerson is the daughter of Bill and Tonya Wilkerson of Crewe. (Photo by Madelyn Long)