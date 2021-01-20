Sheriff's Office Crime Report

On January 11,the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Clarksville in reference to a missing person. Arionna Royster was reported missing on this date from family members, as a result of the investigation it was later learned that the female was safe and no further investigation was needed.
On January 11, Mecklenburg County Deputies responded to a residence in the Skipwith area in reference to a person that had been shot. Upon arrival Deputies found a male subject lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was Armain Jones, 18, was transported to VCU Health CMH. He was later transported to VCU/MCV for the injuries. Chad Hayes, 18, was interviewed later and charged for aggravated malicious wounding.
On January 11, Deputies responded to 959 Herbert Drive in reference to a larceny. It was later learned that numerous items were taken from this job site. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone having information about these crimes or any crimes in Mecklenburg County are asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477 information leading to an arrest could result in payment of up to $1000.00
