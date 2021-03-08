Rotary Patriot Project is huge success

The South Hill Rotary Club sends a huge thank you to the community for supporting the clubs's Patriot Project that collected items for Veterans in the VA hospital. The club thought it would be a positive project and decided to pursue collecting items from members and the community. Club President Keith Ellis and President Elect Lynn Ellis delivered the fully loaded vehicle of items to the VA hospital Friday and filled up four overflowing carts with clothing and toiletry items at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Medical Center in Richmond. The club spearheaded the project in an effort to help veterans who have served their country that may be isolated at the facility. There was hundreds of items including men's and women's clothing and about 1000 toiletry items with an itemized value of $2530.00. The club thanks you all for the generous donations and helping to make this project during a pandemic a huge success for all involved. We look forward to moving forward with other club activities in the future.
