Come meet this incredibly handsome Boxer mix named Tackle who is looking for a fun, active forever home! He loves to play, loves to run, and has a strong spirit. His antics, especially with toys, will keep you laughing. Tackle has a big personality and is a little bit full of himself. He can be head-strong and independent with a top-dog attitude, but has learned to listen and will usually pay attention. With the right owner who has the time, he would flourish with proper guidance and attention. Unfortunately, here in a shelter setting, with so many barking dogs at every turn, he does not show signs that he would get along with others, so has to be alone while other dogs are playing in groups. Come meet Tackle! He would love the company. He came to us as a stray on 8/28/21 weighing 50 lbs., estimated to be 1.5 years old. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com for adoption info. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing person case raises questions; SHPD responds with investigation overview
- Going Out on Top; PV Wins Program Finale with 50-0 Shutout
- The Enterprise welcomes new office assistant
- Oak Grove School marker unveiled
- Residents oppose Raleigh Rd. town home development
- Accident at Bypass intersection
- VCU Health CMH seeking hospice volunteers
- Bulldogs Earn Home Regional Game
- Youngkin is VA's new Governor; results will be certified November 15
- Masons host Ladies Night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.