PV asking students to make photo appointments

Appointments are now being taken by Lifetouch for yearbook photos for Park View High School 9th-, 10th- and 11th-graders. This makeup day is set for October 30 in the school cafeteria. Students who have not had photos taken already at the school are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment for this day since this possibly may be the only makeup day. Safety protocol will be in place. If you would like to make an appointment, visit https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/cxhkghhs/. You will need to set up an account. Please don't miss this opportunity to have your photo in the 2021 yearbook.
