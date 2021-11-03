The American Bass Angler’s National Tournament—one of the largest grassroots tournaments in the nation—came to Mecklenburg in October. Anglers from 21 different states made their way to Mecklenburg beginning October 16 and remained until the following Saturday, October 23.
The Opening Director’s dinner was hosted in Clarksville, and the Final Banquet meal was located in South Hill. A mid-week concert was also put on in Chase City at the Pavilion at no charge to the anglers.
Tina Morgan conducted a survey that revealed that the anglers had booked their stays for an average of 5-8 nights. Fifty-five percent of the anglers interviewed booked hotels in Clarksville; shockingly, 14% booked a stay in Henderson. The remaining 31% booked a stay in and around Mecklenburg County.
The anglers also spent an average of $1,200 per angler during their trip. Going off of the results of the survey, Morgan says, “I can estimate $262,000 was spent here [in Mecklenburg] over the course of the tournament week.”
Morgan also shared that citizens from all over the county donated their gators and their golf carts for use in the tournament. She also stated, “the kids from the Mecklenburg County Youth Bassmasters were absolutely invaluable to this whole operation.”
By the end of the third day, 2,400 total pounds of fish had crossed the scales, and of that amount only 11 fish died thanks to the care taken by the Youth Bassmasters and conservationists.
Tourism statewide took a hit in 2020: visitor spending was down by 39.7%, travel-supported jobs were also down by 29%, and state and local tax revenue was down by 32%. However, Mecklenburg, like every other Virginia locality, is determined to continue marching forward to see those numbers increase in future.
Morgan also took Visit Mecklenburg to Floydfest 2021, one of the largest festivals held in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Floydfest—like so many other events and festivals—was cancelled in 2020, but sold out in 2021 to a capacity of 10,000 people. Morgan says that they met tons of interesting and interested people while representing Mecklenburg County at Floydfest.
Morgan also expressed that most of Mecklenburg’s events that were cancelled in 2020 have returned full force this year. Mecklenburg has also seen new events such as Chase City’ Pickin’ at the Pavilion and new attractions such as The Junction in Clarksville prosper. Everyone is ready to get out of the house and attends local attractions.
The Mecklenburg County Tourism website has also seen business increase from the usual 1,000 site visitors per month to now 8,000 new visitors per month thanks to the digital 12-month campaign they have begun.
