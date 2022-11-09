Local governments have been given the option to employ Hazardous Duty benefits for certain employee classifications—namely law enforcement officers, firemen, and emergency servicemen. Mecklenburg County currently offers Hazardous Duty benefits for law enforcement officers, and is now looking at offering the service for emergency service members.
Hazardous Duty benefits are comprised of three main components.
1) Hazardous Duty allows one to retire either after reaching age 60 and five years of service, or after reaching age 50 and 25 years of service.
• The latter case is most common. Gottschalk explained that the intent of this benefit is to allow providers to give a full career of service and cycle out at an age in which they are still reasonably able to do physical activity. This helps ensure that those able to meet the physical requirements stay on the force, while those unable can retire.
2) You receive a monthly contribution from the Commonwealth that totals about $14,000/year.
• This is to help those who retire before being able to receive social security payments. “You can view it as an extended social security for these people who have given service to the local communities,” Gottschalk explained.
3) You receive an enhanced retirement multiplier.
Of course, if the board elects to employ Hazardous Duty benefits it will cost the county. Gottschalk explained that based on the numerous variables that go into calculating such a figure, he can only provide the county with an estimate for the next year or two at a time. For example, the benefits’ cost will go up with time as wages increase, and they will have to factor in mortality assumptions.
According to his estimates, Hazardous Duty would increase the entire employer contribution rate for employees in the organization somewhere between 2 and 4 percent, or $300,000 to $500,000 annually. The county would pay this increase as an organization in addition to retirement costs that go to Virginia’s Retirement System (VRS).
Board member Jim Jennings asked if any other localities offer this service. Gottschalk wasn’t certain what localities offer Hazardous Duty for Emergency Services, but almost every locality in Virginia offers it for law enforcement.
Board member Tom Tanner stated that he knows Dinwiddie offers the service for its emergency service members, but that none of Mecklenburg’s adjoining counties do. Wayne Carter clarified that both Halifax County and Charlotte County will be offering Hazardous Duty next year for EMS, but Lunenburg and Brunswick don’t currently have any plans to. Carter also added that offering these benefits would allow Mecklenburg to, “pick the best of everybody because it’s an added benefit that you’re going to have.”
“I think one of the biggest things we’re running into in EMS is recruitment and retention. The pool of EMS providers out there is shrinking drastically, because the older ones are getting burnt out with it,” Tom Tanner stated. He continued, “When COVID hit, the older ones that could leave left. And it created such a vacuum that you just have any county now struggling to find providers. We’re very blessed here; we’ve got a paramedic program that’s here, we teach EMT classes here, and that’s helping us keep some providers, but when you’re looking at the counties around us that are getting ready to be in the same boat we’re in and taking on the EMS agencies—I know we’ve got to look at it from a fiscal side too, but we’ve also got to look at it from a provider side. We want to provide the best coverage for the citizens of our county that we can and this will set us apart from anybody that’s around us.”
Currently, a lot of Mecklenburg’s EMS-trained citizens end up working for Dinwiddie County, partially because of the benefits that they offer. “We want to be able to offer the same benefits to have those providers come work here in Mecklenburg,” Tanner added.
Tanner put forth a motion to proceed with the resolution; the board agreed unanimously.
Board member Andy Hargrove who had also voiced his support for the action put forth a motion to adopt the proposed resolution which provides Hazardous Duty benefits equal to those that had already been put in place for the State Police, lists the enhanced retirement multiplier as 1.7%, and clarifies who all is eligible for these benefits.
Board member Sterling Wilkinson asked Wayne Carter “I think this is 100 percent something we need. I don’t know how we can really not go forward with this, but I have yet to hear one word of discussion on the funding. Is it there?”
Wayne Carter verified that based on Mecklenburg County’s growth—which he added could be reflected by the amount of building permits growth they have recently seen—he believes the money will be there. He can guarantee that information come May.
Tanner interjected that the county has also set aside some money for the initial part of this action.
The board approved the resolution to provide Hazardous Duty benefits to Mecklenburg’s Emergency Medical Technicians unanimously.
