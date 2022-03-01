Governor Youngkin signed SB 739 into law February 16; SB 739 delivers gives parents the authority to elect their child not wear masks while in school. Following this, the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board voted to end the mandatory employee requirements put in place by Former Governor Northam in January 2021 which requires unvaccinated employees, vaccinated employees in areas of substantial community transmission, and other at-risk employees to wear masks while indoors.
Virginia’s citizens were given thirty days to comment on the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board’s decision, before a final action is taken on March 19.
Virginia was previously commended when the regulations were first enacted as temporary standards in July 2020. Virginia was the first state to adopt such standards which required employees to wear appropriate PPE, sanitize, and social distance whenever possible.
Citizens may log their comments and concerns by visiting https://townhall.virginia.gov/L/Forums.cfm?BoardID=92&MainFilter=Notice.
Regarding the proposed repeal of 16VAC25-220-40, Mecklenburg County’s School Board called a special meeting Friday to discuss reinstating the mask mandate for employees in order to avoid any legal trouble.
Board Member Glenn Edwards proposed tabling the motion for now so that the Board can attain additional information and guidance from both the Department of Labor and the CDC. Board Member Dora Garner seconded the motion. The Board voted unanimously to table this decision until more guidance and information has been obtained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.