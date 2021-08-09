Every year the Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership, Inc. hosts a dinner to honor the new teachers that are hired in Mecklenburg County Public Schools. The program is designed to help these teachers become familiar with businesses and people within the community who are supportive and are interested in education and a quality workforce in Mecklenburg County.
Businesses who choose to participate in the event are given the opportunity to meet new people, attract new customers, and assist newcomers in locating pertinent needs in order to relocate to Mecklenburg County.
Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, the Mecklenburg County Business Education Partnership has decided to cancel this years dinner. However, they are still looking for ways to welcome teachers and connect them with businesses.
“We still want to give a goody bag to each of these new teachers because they love these bags and the items are a great way to let them know who you are and what you have to offer. When the newcomers view and use these items they will think of your business.”
Please drop off items for the gift bags to either the South Hill, Clarksville, or Chase City Benchmark Community Banks by September 17th. They will be making 80 goody bags. If you have any questions please contact M.C.B.E.P. Director Gina Lawrimore at 434-262-6724 or by email at director@mcbep.org.
