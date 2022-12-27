MCHS Senior of the Month

Trevor Baird is the son of Miki Baird. Trevor is currently a member of the HOSA club and in the MCHS Band. He is in the low brass section of the band and has played the tuba for two years and currently plays the trombone. Trevor has a love for music and enjoys playing bass and acoustic guitar. He is described by his teachers as a student who is a hard worker and goes above and beyond to help fellow students and staff members. Trevor is always willing to share a kind word or be supportive of his classmates. During his downtime, you can find Trevor on the lake or volunteering at a local veterinary clinic. Trevor has been accepted to Radford University, Longwood University, University of Lynchburg, Mary Baldwin University, and James Madison University. He plans to major in Biology Pre-Med and aspires to be a physician in the Emergency Medicine field or a Surgeon. Mecklenburg County High School is proud to have Trevor Baird represent our Senior of the Month.
