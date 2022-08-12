SHVFD truck involved in crash while responding to fire call

On August 11, 2022 at approximately 4:32 PM Truck 7 was involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 621 involving a GMC pickup while responding to a reported commercial structure fire. Four (4) firefighters were onboard (2) were not injured (1) treated and released on scene, (1) transported to VCU - CMH with non life threatening injuries. A single male passenger was in the pickup and was not injured as a result of the crash. This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.