SHVFD truck involved in crash while responding to fire call

On August 11, 2022 at approximately 4:32 PM Truck 7 was involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 621 involving a GMC pickup while responding to a reported commercial structure fire. Four (4) firefighters were onboard (2) were not injured (1) treated and released on scene, (1) transported to VCU - CMH with non life threatening injuries. A single male passenger was in the pickup and was not injured as a result of the crash. This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Most Popular
Articles
- Verbal altercation leads to death of Chase City man; Suspect charged with 2nd degree murder
- Document disposal issues continue; Taylor calls for investigation against Moss
- VA Governor helps open new school facility; new legislation signed on site
- Grand Jury hands down indictments
- Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday
- Phoenix Golfers Finish Fourth in First District Match
- VA Governor to help open new school facility
- Photography studio now open in Brodnax
- Kirkland Excited for Lady Phoenix Volleyball
- Reese Captures 19th SHCC Title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.