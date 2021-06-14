Carter recognized for outstanding performance

Southside Virginia Community College’s Center for Information Technology Excellence (CITE) recognized Blaise Carter of Palmer Springs for an outstanding performance on the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Excel Exam. Blaise not only earned a Microsoft Office Specialist Certification in Excel; Microsoft recognized him for receiving one of the highest scores in the entire Commonwealth of Virginia in 2020. Presenting the “State Champion'' certificate of accomplishment to Blaise is Microsoft representative Jeremy Satterfield, TechSpark Community Engagement Manager. Blaise is a graduate of Park View High School and SVCC. His future plans are to pursue a career in the information technology field. If you are interested in CITE or furthering your Microsoft Office knowledge and skills, contact Crystal Pendergrass, CITE Program Coordinator, at crystal.pendergrass@southside.edu.
