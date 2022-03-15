South Hill pageants are back on Saturday

**Check out the printed or E-edition of the South Hill Enterprise for contestant photos**
Pageants are back! The South Hill Junior Woman’s Club is happy to get back in the swing of things after a two-year break from their annual pageant due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contests has become a staple in the community over the years, but once the pandemic began, the club decided it would be safer to cancel the event in 2020 and then again in 2021.
Each year kids and teenagers compete in different age categories including: Little Miss, Little Mister, Petite Miss, Preteen Miss, Teen Miss, and Junior Miss South Hill, which includes scholarship funds for the top finishers.
This year we will see seven Little Miss contestants, four Little Mister contestants, 15 Petite Miss contestants, three Preteen Miss contestants, three Teen Miss contestants, and four Junior Miss contestants.
2022 will be the first time we crown a new Junior Miss South Hill since 2019’s winner, Hannah Waller, took the top prize. Waller is the daughter of Stephen Waller and Jenni Oakley of Brodnax. She played soccer and volleyball for Brunswick Academy, was class vice-president, and was a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council Organization, and the Scholastic Bowl team. Every contestant chose a platform prior to the event, and Waller titled hers “Driving Away Distracted Driving.” In addition to being crowned Junior Miss South Hill, Waller was also named Most Photogenic. Oaklynn Properties, LLC, sponsored Waller in the pageant.
This year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, March 19 at the Colonial Theater. The Little Spring Pageant will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the Jr. Miss South Hill Pageant at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and limited to six tickets per order. To purchase visit www.buy.tututix.com/SHJWC.
