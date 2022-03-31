LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the larceny of Alberta Food Barn, Boydton Plank Road, Alberta, Virginia at 9:05 p.m. on March 15, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans said Deputy B. E. Bowen responded and spoke with the reporting party who stated that three black males were in the story playing the fish tables. She claimed they were hacking the fish tables. She told dispatch that they had hacked the tables for about $4,000 in 30 minutes. The caller stated that two of the men appeared to be upper 30s to low 40s and the third male to be in his late 20s. She described one of the older males to be wearing a white shirt and wore glasses.
Evans said the store owner arrived and law enforcement was able to look at the camera footage. Investigation was notified and will handle the case going forward.
Robert Lee Diggs, 58, from La Crosse, Virginia is charged with assault and battery of a family member, 3rd offense, on March 21, 2022.
Evans said Deputy A. Singleton responded to a call at Alvis Road and he spoke to the victim who stated that the suspect came home yelling and screaming that he was going to kill a man and her. The victim was in the bathroom and the suspect came to the bathroom and started banging on the door. She stated that after she showered he had a knife. Sergeant Stith and Sergeant Grassel were on scene also. The suspect stated that they did have an argument. The suspect was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and placed on a $10,000 secure bond.
In other matters, Diana Marie Stith, 53, from Freeman, Virginia is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on March 20, 2022, refusal of blood or breath test and no valid operator’s license.
Evans said at 6:30 a.m. Sergeant A. W. Connell stopped a Chevrolet SUV for speeding, 67 mph in a 55 mph zone, on Highway 58 west of Reedy Creek Road. Stith was the driver. Connell could smell a strong odor of alcohol before Stith said anything. He asked Stith for her driver’s license and she said she was on a restricted license. Connell asked Stith how much she had to drink and she said she had a few drinks at her friend’s house. He asked Stith to step back to his patrol car and she was unsteady on her feet and her eyes were red and glassy. Connell offered Stith a preliminary breath test and she blew a 0.19% BAC. After the preliminary breath test Stith told Connell she had three Heinekens and the last one was around 20 minutes ago. Connell arrested Stith for DUI and transported her to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. Warrants were issued and she was placed on a $2,500 secure bond and released when sober.
Kadin James Skeen, 19, from Ebony, Virginia is charged with underage possession of alcoholic beverage on March 20, 2022.
Evans said dispatch was called for a disturbance on Homestead Drive for a possible domestic. Deputy T. K. Lewis and Sergeant Medlin responded. Dispatch was informed that both parties were in their vehicles in the public roadway. After speaking with Skeen he stated that he had been drinking. He stated he had consumed approximately 4 of the small twisted tea alcohol beverages. Lewis asked Skeen to blow in a preliminary breath test and the reading was 0.75% BAC. Skeen stated his last drink was at approximately 12 a.m. Skeen also had two airplane bottles of alcohol that were visible from the outside of his truck. Skeen would not say who provided the alcohol to him.
Evans said the officers were unable to find any visible signs of injuries on either party. They could not determine who the primary aggressor was because both parties claimed the other stated the incident. Both parties were under the influence of alcohol. Skeen and Hollyfield live in this residence and have a child in common. Skeen was placed under arrest because he had well over the legal limit of alcohol allowed in his system. Skeen had also previously been warned about consuming alcohol. This was also the 4th time the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office had been called to this residence for various issues since February 2022. Alcohol appears to be a common factor in all of these calls.
Evans said after responding to the jail the magistrate found probable cause to hold Skeen for underage consumption. Skeen was to be released when sober. Lewis asked for an Emergency Protective Order for Hollyfield and the child. The magistrate stated that there was not enough to issue an EPO because Hollyfield had not petitioned the court to extend the EPO from the beginning of the month. The magistrate stated he didn’t believe Hollyfield was afraid of Skeen because of this situation. Sergeant Medlin provided Hollyfield with a domestic violence card and contacted the Department of Social Services because both parties had left the child alone and were intoxicated. DSS was going to follow up.
