Greenhouse Drive agri-tourism business approved by Board

David Brankley opened the Board of Supervisors monthly meeting by presenting Odicci Alexander with a resolution honoring her outstanding performance as the star-pitcher of the James Madison University team and leading the team to their first ever Women’s College World Series.
The Board meeting was long, due to the six scheduled public hearings. The Board first heard from John Janson representing Blackacre Hypothetical, LLC regarding their rezoning application for seven acres of land to make room for an apartment complex. After hearing from several concerned Oak Road community members, the Board voted 5-4 in favor of approving the rezoning application.
Robert G. Styner, Jr. And Joy Vannozzi also sought the Board’s approval to rezone their 8-acre property from business to agricultural so they can begin building a single-family home. Their application was approved with no further discussion.
The Board also approved an application by Microsoft to rezone 178.69 acres of land north of US 58 from agricultural to industrial. The area will be used for a future expansion of the data center.
Similarly, the Board approved two special exception permits for Joseph Williams, Jr. and Zachary Thomas Miller. Williams plans to convert 5 acres of his land on Brankley Road as an event venue. Miller will be running a dog training business on the Highway 92 property near Chase City.
Previously, Oak Grove sold pumpkins at the top of Greenhouse Drive off of Highway 58. This year, The Junction, LLC has taken over ownership of the corn maze, and owner Evie Gordon presented the Board with a three-phase plan to get the business off the ground and become a staple in the Clarksville—and wider Mecklenburg—community.
The business’s mission is to, “be a fun, family-oriented agri-tourism business that provides hands-on harvest and activities with community while partnering with local farmers to have seasonal agricultural products at our own site.”
Gordon hopes to partner with several local businesses in the future to sell products, plan family event nights, and host local food trucks.
She expressed the intent to allow for traveling guests who have their own mobile accommodations to be able to stay at the park on a one-night basis, calling a comparison to Harvest Host’s membership program. A neighbor expressed apprehension to this idea, and called Gordon’s plan and explanation, “sketchy at best.”
Board Member Charles Jones declared his support of the project, expressing that it is sure to bring more tourism to the Clarksville area. Board Member Andy Hargrove seconded the sentiment, stating that he thinks it’s a good idea to involve the community. The Board unanimously voted to approve this application as well.
The Board also adopted a speaker protocol change, which no longer allows speakers to donate their three minutes to another. Speakers are now advised both when two minutes and the full three minutes have elapsed.
