21 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury in February

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 21 individuals in February. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Alexander Baskerville of South Hill with eleven counts of felony shoplifting being previously convicted two or more times and eleven counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Jacob Bouknight of Henderson, NC is charged with five counts of felony shoplifting having been previously convicted two or more times.
Joshua Bowens of Southern Pines, NC is charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Cheyenne Cameron of Windsor, NC is charged with violent felony possession of a firearm, abduction by force, and larceny of a firearm.
Mandy Cole of Chase City is charged with felony shoplifting having been previously convicted two or more times.
Christopher Foster of Buffalo Junction is charged with feloniously torture of an animal causing death.
Trina Garnes of Boydton is charged with felony embezzlement.
Paul Hayes of Chase City is charged with providing a false statement on a consent form.
Precious Hicks of LaCrosse is charged with felony destruction of property with the intent to destroy, deface, or damage the property.
Marco Kendrick of Charlotte, NC is charged with felony conspiracy to commit larceny and grand larceny.
Jordan Williams of South Hill is charged with violent felony possession of a weapon.
Derek Yoch of Clarksville is charged with felony breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault and battery, feloniously stealing property, stealing a firearm, and felony possession of a firearm.
Cornelius Harris of LaCrosse is charged with feloniously eluding law enforcement officers.
John Sanders of Florence, SC is charged with felony bad check larceny.
Tammy Davis of Crewe is charged with felony shoplifting having been convicted two or more times previously.
Dillion Coley of Stony Creek is charged with feloniously attempting to strangle.
Niven Baskerville of Chase City is charged with felony concealing a weapon having been previously convicted two or more times.
Samantha Shotwell of South Hill is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Wayne Babcock of Boydton is charged with felony possession of a firearm.
Coby Lewis of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Christian Farmer of Halifax is charged with felony abduction with the intent to defile.
