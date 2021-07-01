Town crews working on water line break

The Town of South Hill Public Works Department is aware of the intermittent water leak at the intersection of Mecklenburg Avenue and Atlantic Street. The leak is very small and the cost of the water loss is less than 30 cents per day. As the repair work will require interrupting water service to customers within a two to six-block radius and the intersection must be closed to traffic for several hours, repairs will be scheduled when the leak worsens and the work can be performed safely and at a time that is least disruptive to businesses and citizens.