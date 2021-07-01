The Town of South Hill Public Works Department is aware of the intermittent water leak at the intersection of Mecklenburg Avenue and Atlantic Street. The leak is very small and the cost of the water loss is less than 30 cents per day. As the repair work will require interrupting water service to customers within a two to six-block radius and the intersection must be closed to traffic for several hours, repairs will be scheduled when the leak worsens and the work can be performed safely and at a time that is least disruptive to businesses and citizens.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local radio host continues to shine
- Council quickly approves fire department gym
- Mecklenburg County Grand Jury hands down indictments
- Intentions questioned by public at fire committee meeting
- South Hill Capture DY O-Zone District 2 Title
- Town crews working on water line break
- Two students receive scholarships at new school site
- SH and Brunswick Eliminated in Darlings Play
- Mrs. Carolyn Hill Moseley
- Mr. David "Dave" A. Enos, Sr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.