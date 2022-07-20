Former PV student works to help Veterans with diabetes

Trecia Jones, Doctor of Nursing Practice student recently presented her doctoral research titled: A Quality Improvement Project to Increase Vitamin B12 Monitoring in Veterans Who Have Diabetes and Take Metformin, at the 8th Annual Florida Nurses Association Nursing Research & Evidence-Based Practice Conference. Trecia is a Clinical Nurse Leader at the Orlando VA Healthcare System in Orlando, FL. She is an Air Force Veteran who served her country for 7 1/2 years before she began her career in nursing. Trecia earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing in 2003 and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Florida in 2008. She is currently enrolled in the Doctor of Nursing Practice Family Nurse Practitioner program at the University of Central Florida College of Nursing with a projected graduation in the Summer of 2023. Upon graduation she plans to continue to serve our nation's Veterans at the Orlando VA Healthcare System as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Trecia is the daughter of Lawrence H. Jones and Josephine Crute Jones (deceased) and stepdaughter of Thelma Jones (deceased) of South Hill VA and is a 1989 graduate of Park View Senior High School.
