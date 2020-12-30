2020 in review: The year of the pandemic

The year 2020 has been challenging for us all to say the least but one highlight is how the community and its leaders have stepped up to make the trying times more bearable. Let’s take a look at some of the things that have happened this year.
January- Ricky Allgood and Gloria Smith were sworn in as new members of the Mecklenburg County School Board. Gavin Honeycutt was elected Chairman of the School Board and Dora Garner was named Vice Chairman.
Governor Northam proposed new legislation to decriminalize marijuana and unveiled a bold new criminal justice reform agenda.
The South Hill Police Department celebrated 100 years of protecting the community after beginning in 1920.
Krystal Cheely was named the VCU Health CMH Star Employee. Kasey Major was named Park View Middle School’s Student of the Month and Emily Robertson of South Hill was awarded the Brunswick Academy Student of the Month.
Vincent Maurice Lewis, 45, was arrested in May 2019 on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute after federal investigators witnessed Lewis remove two boxes containing more than 50 pounds of cocaine from a tractor trailer near Brodnax. Maurice “Mo” Lewis plead guilty to the charge in September and faced possible life in prison and up to a $10 million fine at the sentencing hearing. On Thursday, January 16 United States District Judge, Robert Payne, passed down a sentence of 15 years and eight months. The man driving the tractor trailer, Jorge Suarez, was sentenced to three years in prison. Suarez transported the narcotics from Texas to Brodnax and was arrested at the time as Lewis.
The Mecklenburg County NAACP hosted the 35th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at the VFW hall on Monday, January 20. Dr. Charles Harris was the guest speaker for the event.
February- The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department purchased a new Pumper/Tanker.
The House of Representatives passed many controversial gun control bills including universal background checks.
Congressman Denver Riggleman visited Brodnax on his tour through the district.
The Buggs Island Telephone Board of Directors held a luncheon at Brians' Steak House on January 30, in recognition of James A. Butts, III with the law firm of Butts and Butts, Attorneys, for his outstanding legal representation for 39 years. At the end of March, the pending acquisition of BIT by Mecklenburg Electric's Empower Broadband organization is expected to close.
Sophie Crowder of South Hill added to her list of accomplishments by winning the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests.
Christie Hales retired from her position at Southside Virginia Community College after having been with the school since May of 1989.
Olive Branch Baptist Church in Blackridge welcomed UVA a cappella group, CHoosE.
March- The COVID-19 virus hit the United States. At the time it seemed unlikely that southern Virginia would be overwhelmingly affected by the pandemic.
Gordmans Department Store prepared for a March opening.
Mary Alexander celebrated her 105th birthday while visiting Dr. David Powers and his staff at South Hill Family Medicine.
Local business owners, Shep Moss, Joseph Taylor, and Gavin Honeycutt, announced their candidacy for South Hill Town Council representing Ward 3.
Kim Smiley received an Award for Excellence in Property Management and Sharon Johnson received the Southside Virginia Association of Realtors Diamond Sales Award for their work with the Pointe Realty Group.
The Town of South Hill filed a response to an ongoing lawsuit to obtain documents including personnel records and complaints filed against Town Manager, Kim Callis. The Town claimed that all requested documentation had been provided accordingly.
After declaring a State of Emergency over COVID-19 cocerns in Virginia, Governor Ralph Northam announced on March 13 that all K-12 Virginia schools would close for a minimum of two weeks.
On March 20 it was announced that a Mecklenburg resident had tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The South Hill Rotary Club used grant money to place four new memorial benches in Centennial Park.
The Town of South Hill reduced utility rates to assists its customers during “challenging times”.
April- Businesses began cleaning and limiting the number guests allowed in their locations.
The Southside Health District confirmed the first death in the county due to the Coronavirus.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital employees leave messages on the sidewalks showing support and hope for those working through the crisis.
Many community organizations began donating and supporting local first responders.
Tragedy struck the community when a fire destroyed longtime local favorite restaurant, Brian’s Steakhouse, on April 21. Support for owner Ronnie Wells, manager Carleen Wells, and the their employees started to pour in.
The American Legion Honor Guard laid to rest one of their own with the passing of Mr. Phil Arrington.
Taryn Cameron was named Park View Middle Schools Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Annie Hicks celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends.
May- The South Hill, Clarksville, and Chase City Chambers of Commerce along with Mecklenburg Tourism started the Gift Card Match Program putting thousands of dollars back into local businesses.
Governor Northam announced a plan to enter Virginia into Phase 1 of his Reopen Virginia plan.
The Town of South Hill hosted a May Day parade through the town to uplift residents. The parade included the South Hill Police Department, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Team Nurse, Town of South Hill vehicles and more.
Trinity Custom Apparel hosted a fundraiser for the Brian’s Steakhouse employees affected by the tragic fire. A $26,000 check was presented to Ronnie Wells and Carleen Wells.
Two former Bluestone students started an “Adopt a Graduate” program to recognize local seniors who were unsure about whether or not they would be getting a graduation ceremony.
Vicki Soyars was named the Mecklenburg County Teacher of the Year.
Shannon S. Bacon of South Hill was sentenced to 30 years in the home invasion and attempted rape of a local woman.
The Episcopal Veterans Fellowship placed flags at Westview Cemetery on Halifax Street in memory of all the veterans who have served the country.
Mecklenburg County reached 200 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
June- Facemasks became a requirement in public per Governor Ralph Northam.
Park View and Bluestone graduates got their wish as they got to participate in a socially distant graduation ceremony.
South Hill Wellness Center helped raise $4,124 for Virginia Food Banks.
The death of George Floyd ignited protesting all over the country. Peaceful protests were held in Chase City, South Hill, Clarksville, and surrounding areas.
The South Hill Town Council honored Millie Bracey for her many years of service to the town and community.
Shannon Lambert was named the Executive Director of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce following the retirement of Frank Malone.
Virginia moved in to Phase 2 of Northam’s Reopen Virginia plan easing restrictions on gatherings and business occupancy.
Donald Johnson, who was the first person in Mecklenburg County to test positive for COVID-19, was able to return home after making a full recovery.
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing allowed 219 individuals to be tested for free.
Womack Publishing’s Director of Operations, Chad Harrison, was elected President of the Virginia Press Association.
Parents began expressing their concerns over school reopening plans with some hoping to stay virtual and others wanting their students to return for face-to-face learning.
Newly elected Council members, Gavin Honeycutt, Joseph Taylor Jr., and Shep Moss took their oaths.
A Palmer Springs crash claimed the life of a Newport News woman visiting family for the weekend. Her husband and son were also severely injured in the accident.
Bryant Reese earned a Silver Agent standing with Farm Bureau.
The Exiled Motor Club hosted a fireworks show in Bracey for the Fourth of July.
July- Virginia was kicked into Phase 3 of the Reopen Virginia plan allowing for Farmer’s Markets and recreational sports to resume.
The Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative was awarded First Place in the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Spotlight on Excellence Awards program.
Governor Northam announced that a new hemp processing facility would be coming to Southside Virginia.
The South Hill Rotary Club named Al Veeck Rotarian of the Year.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries warned of a new species of Alabama Bass in Lake Gaston.
Roger Poythress was named Brunswick Academy’s new Volleyball Head Coach.
Town Council newcomers, Gavin Honeycutt and Shep Moss, shook up their first Council meeting after asking Councilman Ben Taylor to clarify a specific comment made in the previous meeting.
The Mecklenburg County School Board voted to amend the start of the new school year to September 8.
The Mecklenburg Dixie Majors earned the State Championship title.
Matthew Hite of Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Home and Crematory earned his National Cremation Certification.
The three surviving charter members of the Southside Rescue Squad reunite for the first time in years. Members included R.B. Cage, Jimmie Keith Crowder, and Willard Hazelwood.
Over 100 American Legion Riders made their way through South Hill on their annual charity ride.
The Town of Boydton seeks an address change on the new Middle/ High School facility.
Walmart began requiring facemasks for entry.
Local NBA Star, Keldon Johnson, made a generous donation to the South Hill Bread Box.
Virginia is the first state to establish a statewide emergency workplace standard.
August- Michelle Taylor was named Vice President of Business Development at EMPOWER Broadband.
John C. Lee, Jr., President and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City and EMPOWER Broadband was chosen to represent Virginia on the Board of Directors of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Board Member Bob Jones received recognition for his service as board chairman for the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
The South Hill Town Council honored longtime Fire Chief Rosser Wells for his many years of service to the town and the community.
The South Hill, Chase City, and Clarksville announced that there would be a second round of the Gift Card Match program set to put $200,000 back into the pockets of local business owners.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors started to consider the removal of the Confederate Statue located in front of the Circuit Court Building in Boydton.
For the first time in years the annual Holiday Bazaar presented by the “Friends of the Library” and the Annual Boydton Day celebration was cancelled.
The Town of LaCrosse was awarded a Community Development Block Grant for the rehabilitation of Pine Street.
The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed 16-year-old Alex Robinson, Rotarian Duane Harper’s grandson as guest speaker at their August meeting.
Efforts began to save the historic Whittle’s Mill Dam after environmental groups began advocating for its removal. Town Manager, Kim Callis, urged all community members to write a letter of support and send it to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Secretary of Natural Resources.
Michael Vaughn was elected Chief of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department following the retirement of Rosser Wells.
The Community Memorial Hospital Dermatology office was relocated to the C.A.R.E. Building.
September- James Snead of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office retired after a long 30-year career.
The Historically black Schools of Mecklenburg County, VA group began efforts to preserve the memory of local black schools. The hope is to one day have an alumni museum and civic center.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office asked for the publics help in identifying three men who were suspects in a Simmon’s Truck Stop gaming machine robbery.
Tahlia Cypress of South Hill graduated from Campbell University School of Law.
Mecklenburg County surpassed 500 positive COVID cases with three new outbreaks in the area.
After reading an article in the South Hill Enterprise, Crowder, Hite, Crews, Funeral Home and Crematory stepped up to repair graves at the Westview Cemetery in South Hill.
The new Microtel in South Hill was officially opened with a special ribbon cutting.
The Town of Clarksville made the decision to cancel the Anuual Wine Festival.
The Town of South Hill decided to continue with the rescheduled Picnic in the Park Celebration.
A boat parade showing support for the re-election of President Donald Trump was held in Clarksville on September 6.
VCU Health CMH CEO, Scott Burnette addressed questions and concerns about the status of the old CMH Building on Buena Vista Circle. According to Burnette plans continue to be considered.
The Lake Country Detachment #1085 Marine Corps League decided to change the format of their annual 5K run/walk by making this year’s race a virtual event. Supporters sponsored bears representing each branch of the military.
County offices closed due to the rise in COVID case numbers.
Town Manager, Kim Callis, was recognized at the September Town Council meeting for his 20 years of service.
Positive cases of COVID-19 were found in LaCrosse and South Hill Elementary Schools as the county reached over 700 positive cases.
Governor and First Lady Northam announced that they had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Park View Middle School was named a National Blue Ribbon School as a high performing school making exemplary progress toward closing achievement gaps.
October- A need for housing in the County was highlighted by the South Hill Enterprise with the help of Business Development Manager, Brentley Morris, and Rental Property Manager, Kim Smiley.
The South Hill Revitalization Committee held their annual Operation CleanUp South Hill Day on October 3.
The Exiled Motor Club hosted “You Are Not Alone Day” which brought 116 motorcycles and 20 cars, trucks, and jeeps to Bracey. The event raised over $7,000 for two families in need.
The Shops of South Hill elected new officers and highlighted some of their plans for the upcoming year.
The Marine Corps League kicked of the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
The Town of South Hill continued with Trick or Treating plans for Halloween night.
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce held the annual “Hot Fun in the Summertime Car Show” followed by the annual Monster Mash celebration.
United States Senate hopeful, Daniel Gade, visited Luca’s Italian Restaurant in South Hill on his tour of the district.
Round 3 of the Chamber’s In Action (CIA) Gift Card Match Program was kicked into action bringing another $100,000 back to small businesses in the area.
The South Hill Police Department was asking for the public’s assistance in a shooting that took place on Goodes Ferry Road. No one was seriously injured during this incident.
Tensions were high at the October Town Council meeting as the town Finance Department denied a request for a conference room table and chairs for the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department. After much discussion and debate and hearing from Chief Vaughn about his concerns, the Council approved the request.
James Jefferson, owner and operator of Southside Grave and Vault Services, joined the efforts to repair the headstones at Westview Cemetery at no cost to the community or plot owners.
Park View Teachers and Staff organized a free drive thru breakfast for all Park View Seniors.
Congressional hopeful, Dr. Cameron Webb, visited Boydton on his tour through the district.
A murder on Phillips Road that occurred on Friday, October 23 in South Hill was being investigated by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
County Registrar, Jason Corwin, encouraged early voting in this year’s unique election process.
November- $30 million was added to the ReBuild VA grant for small business.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors voted to relocate the Confederate Statue currently located on the front lawn of the Circuit Court Building in Boydton.
School administrators began planning a return schedule for middle and high School students.
Six individuals were wounded and one killed in a shooting at a party on Highway One in South Hill just North of Love’s Truck Stop.
Award winning Radio station owner and Radio Announcer Stephanie McDonald attended the Spin Awards in Atlanta where she won two awards for Radio Station of the Year for VSC Gospel Network and Broadcast Station of the Year for VSC Radio.
South Hill lost a valued member of the community with the passing of Leroy Sasser. Mr. Sasser was a longtime member of the South Hill Town Council and a leader to so many.
A youth community re-entry program reached Mecklenburg County providing assistance to those reentering society after incarceration.
Trent Gwaltney of South Hill earned his certification as a Crematory Operator from the National Funeral Directors Association.
December- Mecklenburg broke 1,000 as COVID case numbers surged in Virginia.
Amilleo Ra-Ambessa Reigns of Boydton was charged with the murder of Ishaan Trent Thomas on Phillips Road in South Hill.
The new Mecklenburg County Middle/High School facility starts to take shape as construction continues on schedule.
Governor Northam released a report on marijuana legalization.
First Lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam, appeared for a virtual visit for third graders at South Hill Elementary.
Local business owner, Emmett Williams, his son Brian, and FeedMore, along with many other business owners and contributors provided over 500 meals for families in need during the holidays.
Southside Virginia Community College announced a plan to return students for the second semester.
Richard Alexander “Alex” Graham was approved as the new Ward 2 representative on the South Hill Town Council following the death of longtime Councilman Leroy Sasser.
The Brodnax Assembly of God spread Christmas cheer to Main Street by putting up a Christmas tree.
Governor Northam announced new measures in the fight against COVID putting restrictions on the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor gatherings and requiring facemasks to be worn at these gatherings.
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce along with their sponsors put on a special Hometown Christmas celebration with many options for good family fun. The weekend ended with a reverse parade for the town.
The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors postponed voting on the Confederate Statue relocation until the next meeting in January.
VCU Health and Sentara workers began receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Town of South Hill announced that they would be offering utility relief to their customers through CARES Act funding.
Brodnax native, Timothy Garnes, shares his story and experiences in his new autobiography.
The Mecklenburg County School Board began making plans for upcoming SOL testing in the second semester.
2020 has been a roller coaster ride that most of us cannot wait to exit from but one thing that proves to be a highlight in this dark time is the overall support and generosity that the people and leaders in this community have shown. May 2021 be better for us all and Happy New Year to our readers.
