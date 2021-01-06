Virginia Senator first from General Assembly to pass from COVID

Virginia State Senator Ben Chafin is the first from the General Assembly to pass due to complications with the COVID-19 virus. The Senator passed Friday, January 1 following two weeks of treatment received at Richmond’s VCU Medical Center according to a release put together by his office.
The Senator was a native of Russell County in southwest Virginia. Chafin first served in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013, and was elected to the state senate in 2014; he won the election with nearly 60% of the vote.
Governor Northam wrote, “With the passing of Senator Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate—and we have all lost a good man…He loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more. He pushed hard to bring jobs and investment to his district.” Flags at the state capitol and in Russell County were flown at half-staff in honor of the Senator.
At this time, the United States has observed over 20 million cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with nearly 350K deaths. Roughly 12.5 million people have recovered from this illness. 12.8 million cases have been closed; 97% of these cases were recovered or discharged, 3% resulted in death of the patient.
Virginia is neither the worst nor the best state in terms of numbers; it sits staunchly in the middle. There have been 367,536 cases of COVID found in the Commonwealth, with 5,132 resulting fatalities.
Mecklenburg County has seen its fair share of the virus since March. Mecklenburg has reported 1,333 cases. Additionally, there have been 39 deaths attributed to the virus at this time. We would like to offer condolences to all the families that have been impacted by the virus thus far.
No new outbreaks have been reported in the Southside Health District in the last few months. The current numbers can be attributed to community spread throughout the district.
There may be an end to this pandemic yet. CVS Pharmacy has been rolling out Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to healthcare workers and long term care facilities that have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic across the Commonwealth.
If you or a loved one are experiencing any of the following symptoms, please alert your physician and seek next steps for COVID-19 diagnosis and help. The notable symptoms are: fever, a sudden cough, shortness of breath, sudden fatigue, nausea or vomiting, and a sudden loss of taste or smell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.