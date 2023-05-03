At approximately 5:00 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential burglary in the 2900 block of Gasburg Road. The caller stated that when they arrived at the residence, forced entry to the door was noticed and several items inside the house were moved and missing. Stolen items consisted mostly of old coins and jewelry. Deputies and Investigators responded and processed the scene and collected numerous pieces of evidence. The case is still currently being investigated.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s office at (434) 848-3133.
