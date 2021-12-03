The Town of South Hill has begun the annual fall leaf collection schedule during November 2021. Collection will occur by zone according to the following schedule to the extent possible. Collection will continue until Friday, January 28, 2022.
Please note the schedule below is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergency work, and other unforeseen events.
Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 – Zone 2
Dec. 6 - Dec. 10 – Zone 1
Dec. 13 - Dec. 17 – Zone 2 *
Dec. 20 - Dec. 24 – Zone 1**
Dec. 27 - Dec. 31 – Zone 2***
Jan. 3 - Jan. 7 – Zone 1
Jan. 10 - Jan. 14 – Zone 2
Jan. 17 - Jan. 21 – Zone 1*
Jan. 24 - Jan. 28 – Zone 2
*collection week shortened due to Bulky Waste Collection
**collection week shortened due to Christmas holiday
***collection week shortened due to New Year’s holiday
Zone 1 – The area of Town south of Danville Street and east of Mecklenburg Avenue.
Zone 2 – The area of Town north of Danville Street and west of Mecklenburg Avenue.
To help ensure timely collection, please rake the leaves and pine needles into piles at the curb line or ditch line by Sunday evening before collection begins for your zone. Please do not place leaves or pine needles in the street for collection, as this will clog the storm drains. In addition, please make sure that leaves and pine needles are free of sticks, rocks, or other debris. Finally, please make sure brush piles are kept separate from leaf piles for collection.
Open burning is prohibited within Town limits.
