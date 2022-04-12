KFS and Parker Oil team up to secure educational grants

Mrs. Bonnie Greene, representative of Parker Oil & Propane in South Hill, assisted Kenston Forest School in securing an Educational Alliance Math & Science School Grants from the Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Educational Alliance program. The grant - totaling $500 - will be applied to teacher training and support materials for the school’s math and science programs, and its initiatives in project-based learning. (L-R) Pictured is Mrs. Bonnie Greene, Parker Oil & Propane representative, presenting a check to Mrs. Lori Bacon, KFS Head of School. Kenston Forest School is grateful to Parker Oil & Propane for their efforts in securing this grant and to Exxon Mobil Corporation for their commitment to education.
