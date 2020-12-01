Arrest made in Phillips Road murder

On October 23 the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office received a call to respond to 107 Phillips Road South Hill for a subject that had been shot. Deputies arrived and secured the scene and the Criminal Investigative Division responded and collected evidence and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond where the manner of death was classified as a homicide and the victim was identified as Ihsaan Trent Thomas of the 100 block of Phillips road. Investigation led to the arrest on November 16 of Amilleo Ra-Ambessa Reigns, a 40 yr. old of Boydton. Reigns was arrested in North Carolina and was extradited back to Mecklenburg County where warrants charging him with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were served. Reigns went before a magistrate and was placed in Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond.
