Twenty one years ago, William Moore started the Mecklenburg County Senior Citizens group. Today, the group sponsors the largest food bank in the area, serving the entire county in partnership with Feedmore of Richmond. The group provides meals for over 2200 individuals a month through the three distribution programs.
The USDA government funded program serves participants, ages 18 and up, every fourth Wednesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Every first Tuesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) government funded program distribution for seniors ages 60 and over. This program works to improve the health of low-income persons at least 60 years of age by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA Foods.
The brown bag program is sponsored by the Mecklenburg County Senior Citizens and takes place every second Thursday for seniors ages 55 and above.
The MCSC also contributes additional food to the USDA program boxes as it is available.
“We try to add fresh vegetables and baked goods from either Walmart or Food Lion. We give something out everyday. We are here everyday, where other food banks work on a once or twice a month schedule. I do emergency food boxes for those in immediate need. Churches reach out to me, Southside Behavioral Health and Social Services reach out, Feedmore calls me, anyone could call me and just say they need help and I will make sure to get it for them. My only condition is that I’m given a heads up about who I’m meeting and when so I can plan to have volunteers here to help if needed,” said Director Yvonne Alexander.
Yvonne stepped in to help after the former Director had to step down due to a medical emergency. Over the years, she has watched the program expand and gain more volunteers and people in need of assistance.
The food bank is currently operating out of the historic Mecklenburg County Training School on King Street in South Hill. As the program continues to grow, so does the need for more space and storage. Alexander is currently working on obtaining grant funds to expand the building, which will allow for a larger outdoor freezer, eliminating the 17 freezers currently in use.
“I’ve got the clientele to continue building the program, unfortunately I just do not have the space right now to accommodate the growth. We are also in the process of trying to get an outdoor storage shed to help with that as well.”
Alexander says that working with these programs has become a ministry for her. “I find myself leaving home heading to one location, only to find myself here. I feel like there is a need for these programs and this food bank has become my baby. I love what I do. I take it very serious and have a strong passion for it. I want people to understand that this really means something to me. I have grown to love what I do and I care about the people.”
Yvonne prides herself on getting to know the participants and making them feel at home when they visit the food bank. “I know their names as soon as they walk in the door. If they send someone in their place, I can look at them and tell you who they are picking up for. I have gotten to know everyone here on a personal level. It has become my personal baby, I love it, and I would not allow anyone else to trash talk it or say anything negative about us. I’m very protective of this group and what we do.”
Not only does she care about the program participants, Alexander also goes beyond to show appreciation to her volunteers. She plans to host a “Volunteer Appreciation Day”, honoring those who have donated their time with special awards, a hot meal, and fellowship.
Those who volunteer are SafeServe certified and go through training on how to safely handle the food distributions as required by Yvonne and Feedmore. The food bank even made it through the COVID-19 outbreak without a single volunteer getting sick.
Local resident and program participant Janice Farrar says that the food bank has been a blessing to her. “We feel safe here and that’s very important when you come out nowadays; to feel safe. They have a heart for the seniors in the community and they are so organized. We get pretty much the same thing every time we come. We try to continue the same spirit of giving out in the community as we receive here at the food bank. Every time I come here I feel the love.”
Farrar also commends the program for helping seniors who have had their salaries cut after retirement. “There is less money coming in, but the price of the bills stay the same. Times get hard and this place helps take some of that stress away.”
“Anything that I can find to offer the seniors here, I will do it. I’m always looking for something new to help them. Recently we started providing “911” yard signs to make it easier for their homes to be located in case of emergency,” said Alexander.
“Me doing this is a way for me to give back because I have been blessed. Anything that I do here is a blessing for me because God has blessed me so much just for putting me here.”
If you have questions about signing up for one of the programs, know someone who may be in need of assistance, or would like to volunteer, call Yvonne Alexander at 434-447-4359.
