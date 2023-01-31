Bell celebrates 109th birthday

The North View Baptist Church Family of South Hill celebrated the 109th Birthday of Mrs. Estelle Phillips Bell on January 29th at Pine View Assisted Living Facility where she resides. Mrs. Bell was surrounded and loved by her children, grandchildren, church family and many other family and friends.
