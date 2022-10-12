A BBQ and Chili Cook Off was held over the weekend to support the Mecklenburg County Cancer Society. There was over $26,000 was raised to support the cause. Reese Edmonds (pictured left) was named the BBQ winner and Big Jeff Linke (pictured right) took the lead in the Chili Cook off. The event will be held again on October 14, 2023.
