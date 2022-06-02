VSP looking for sex offender

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public's help with locating a convicted sex offender who is registered as living in Brunswick County. Henry Lee Thompson, 59, is wanted on two counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender, as required by Virginia law.
Thompson was previously living in the Lawrenceville area of Brunswick, but has moved, and has failed to update a new address as required by state law for the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. Additionally, Thompson recently registered a false address at which he is not living. It is believed that Thompson is still in the greater Lawrenceville area.
Thompson has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5’7” in height and weighs approximately 170 lbs.
Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located at:
