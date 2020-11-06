Region VIII Superintendents talk reopening concerns

On November 4, 2020, the Region VIII Superintendents held their regular monthly meeting, which coincided on the day following a National General, State, and Local Election. Region VIII comprises Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward counties. The last meeting held in October, the superintendents collectively decided to contact their local representative to extend an invitation to them to participate in a virtual discussion for the November meeting to hear the concerns and to answer questions regarding the education of students in the Region VIII geographical area. Further, as part of the Region VIII Superintendents’ effort to enhance the level of engagement with their local and state delegates to carry their voice to the state level, it was a great time and opportunity to be heard collectively on the tail of a major Election Day.
The Region 8 Superintendents welcomed participation from Delegate Tommy Wright, Delegate Matt Fariss, Senator Mark Peake, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax and Former Delegate Michael Futrell.
The superintendents shared concerns regarding recovery funds to close achievement gaps for students who are impacted by the change in instructional models due to school responses to COVID-19 and the ability to provide face-to-face instructional delivery. Mr. Charles Berkley, Superintendent of Lunenburg County Public Schools stated, “It’s important for us to have a laser like focus on assisting these students.” Dr. Daisy Hicks, Superintendent of Buckingham County Public Schools further shared concerns about the realities of the economic disparities. She expressed these disparities, which exist, within her division and the region are oftentimes insurmountable. The Region VIII students are limited to the opportunities and exposure needed to compete and be at the same level of readiness with their neighboring and statewide peers. Delegate Wright and Lt. Governor Fairfax provided guidance as Dr. Kristy Somerville-Midgette, Superintendent of Brunswick County Public Schools and Mr. Paul Nichols, Superintendent of Mecklenburg County Schools, shared concerns regarding at-risk students having reliable broadband access and how issues of equity are remedied when facing internet concerns.
Dr. Annette Bennett, Superintendent of Appomattox County Public Schools raised the fact of superintendents needing more flexibility with staffing. Dr. Bennett’s district, which has been instructing students’ in-person from the beginning of the academic year, expressed the need for greater flexibility in staffing. Questions arose from Dr. Lorena Harper, Amelia County Public Schools, regarding the need for assistance in working with the Virginia Employment Commission regarding staff for which Delegate Wright and Senator Peake were quick to assist with guidance and connections.
The Virginia Association for School Superintendents (VASS), Education Legislative Liaison, Dr. Tom Smith, spoke on the group’s behalf and shared their priorities with the delegates. Dr. Smith informed them that VASS has established their legislative priorities to center on advocacy and awareness concerning equity for all learners, state budget and funding, shortage of qualified teachers, and social-emotional needs, social emotional support, and broadband accessibility respectively. Dr. Tameshia Grimes, Superintendent of Nottoway County Public Schools, expressed the need for social emotional support through counseling, mentoring for our students in need. Dr. Kim Evans, Superintendent of Greensville County Public Schools and Dr. Chip Jones, Superintendent of Cumberland, echoed her sentiments in expressing there is also a need for social emotional assistance for faculty and staff.
The Region 8 Superintendents were thankful for the participation and collaboration with their legislators. The Region 8 Superintendents’ group welcomes and encourages the participation of their legislators’ continued participation and others to join to hear from the field questions and concerns superintendents have and faced with finding solutions with limited access and resources. The Region VIII Superintendents applaud Delegate Wright, Delegate Fariss, Senator Peake, Lt. Governor Fairfax and former Delegate Michael Futrell for their participation, engagement, and commitment to the education of children within Region VIII and across the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.