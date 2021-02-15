Convenience Centers established for those with medical equipment seeking power

Those with medical equipment in need of power or charging on Monday, February 15 may visit the following locations:
Mecklenburg County Emergency Services partners including The Town of Clarksville, Southside Rescue Squad, and Chase City Rescue will open convenience centers from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarksville Community Center located at 103 Woodland Drive in Clarksville, the Southside Rescue Squad Bingo Hall located at 810 West Atlantic Street in South Hill, the Chase City Rescue Squad BINGO Hall located at 335 Mecklenburg Drive in Chase City.
No food or beverages will be provided. You may stay as long as needed, dependent upon the ability to properly social-distance and allowing others to cycle through. No pets will be allowed.
Please wear your masks and bring any necessary medications or medical apparatus'.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.