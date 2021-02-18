Pet of the Week: Elliot

Elliot is so cute and cuddly. He came to us 12/20/20 as a transfer from the county shelter. At 50 lbs., this tri-colored guy is guessed to be about 4 years old. The shelter manager had this to say, "Elliot is a handsome, huggable, beautiful, stocky guy. He loves people, attention and play. He does well with older female dogs, but not great with male dogs. There is a bit of alpha about him. Elliot gets silly when playing and acts like a puppy, but there is a dignity about him that defines him from others. He thrives on interaction and will hug you with his front legs. Elliot loves it when people smile, and really notices facial expressions, reading them." Elliot has a wonderful personality and way about him, and looks forward to love and a forever home. To adopt, call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
