Council approved appropriating $10,000 to the Veterans Memorial Park, Inc. (VMPI) to help fund repairs to the brick wall on the south side of Veterans Memorial Park.
VMPI is a board comprised of members from both the American Legion Post 79 and VFW Unit 7166.
After the wall was damaged in 2020, American Legion Commander Paul Docette reached out to Town Manager Kim Callis about having it fixed. Upon its construction the wall was supposed to be deeded to the VMPI.
A letter from VMPI Chairman Robert Owens to the Town stated that “the ball was dropped” and the Town Attorney at the time did not complete the transfer before taking a position with another company.
The Town responded by saying, “We are not certain the second paragraph of Mr. Owens’ letter is entirely accurate. Town staff did meet with representatives from American Legion Post 79, VFW Unit 7166, and Attorney Jimmy Butts. Mr. Butts’ research indicated that the attorney handling this matter back in the late 1990s did fail to transfer the property to the VMPI. However, the reason for the oversight is not clear.”
Callis pointed out that the Town of South Hill originally owned the property but deeded it to the Industrial Development Authority in the late 1990’s. The IDA was later planning to deed the property to VMPI, but the task was not completed “for whatever reason”. At the time the attorney’s for the Town and the IDA were Warren Matthews, Jimmy Butts, who currently sits on the IDA Board, and Alfie Butts.
More recently the legal work has been completed and the wall has been deeded to Veterans Memorial Park, Inc., who have requested a donation for the funds from the Town since the American Legion and Post 79 have taken financial hits due to having to close for months at a time during the pandemic.
According to Owens, the original cost for repairs to the wall was estimated at $15,000 but due to a rise in material costs the price has gone up to $22,000. He included, “The contractor has stated that they will work with us.” The VMPI has raised $4,050 themselves through fundraising efforts.
“Veterans Memorial Park is one of the many public features of South Hill that make our town shine. From the many recreational areas, the outdoor amphitheater, the Colonial Theater, the festivals, parades, and bazaars, South Hill has become a beacon for Southside Virginia,” said Owens.
Councilmember Gavin Honeycutt asked Owens if he had reached out to the Industrial Development Authority, the former deed holders, for financial assistance. Owens answered that he had not. Callis added that it was his understanding that the IDA felt that they have no responsibility to the property or its repairs.
“But the IDA was responsible for deeding that property to the Veteran’s Memorial Park?” asked Honeycutt.
“From [the IDA’s] perspective, they relinquished ownership long ago. For whatever reason the legal work did not get done. None of the Board members that I’ve spoken to knew why. It just didn’t get done,” said Callis.
Mike Moody pointed out that it would be hard to allocate funds for the project based on an estimate and the contractor’s word that he will work with the group. He asked that the VMPI provide a solid figure for Council’s review.
Callis suggested allocating $10,000 for the wall repairs and did not recommend taking this matter to any committees for review.
Joseph Taylor said, “As much as I support and expect to vote for that appropriation, I would rather see it go through the budget and finance process even if it means a bit of a delay.”
Honeycutt disagreed based on the work and money that the men and women at the VFW and American Legion have put back in to the community.
Joseph Taylor then recommended a motion to include the request in the current budget process, meaning that the funds could not be allocated until after the middle of the year.
Ben Taylor said that there had been different reasons given as to why the wall collapsed, pointing out that some Council members had made statements in their campaigns about the Town being responsible.
“Here’s my issue. If we make a decision here soon and the wall collapses, someone else will be responsible for this wall. I was told originally that an engineering study needed to be done to brace this wall but I don’t see that on here,” said Taylor adding that he had no issue allocating the money but did not want there to be issues in the future.
Joseph Taylor made the motion to take the matter to the Budget and Finance Committee to have the money, pending approval, be allocated as early as July 1, 2022.
Honeycutt made a substitute motion to immediately allocate $10,000 to the VMPI.
After a lengthy discussion the substitute motion from Honeycutt was approved in a 7 to 2 vote. Joseph Taylor withdrew his original motion.
