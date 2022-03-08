Last month family members of 27-year-old Mecklenburg native, Jody “BJ” Upton, started a petition to ban a vehicle modification in Virginia.
The “Carolina Squat” is when a vehicle is modified so the front axle is substantially higher than the back axle.
Upton was killed on Skipwith Road on February 16 when a pickup with the modification crossed over the centerline and hit his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado head on. Anthony Newcomb of Chase City was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and charged with reckless driving.
Virginia State Police continue their investigation into the crash and have not confirmed that the modification played a role in the severity of the accident.
Even though the “Carolina Squat” is illegal in Virginia, it is a secondary offense. A driver would have to be committing a first offense such as speeding or reckless driving to be pulled over by law enforcement.
Upton’s girlfriend, Nikki Allman, started a petition on change.org that quickly gained thousands of signatures and the attention of Virginia lawmakers like Senator Frank Ruff.
On Thursday, March 3, the Senate Committee on Transportation unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 777, banning any passenger car, pick up, or panel truck from traveling on public roads if the front bumper of the vehicle is four inches or higher than the rear. The bill was altered to include a clause that would the law effective immediately following Governor Youngkin’s signature.
