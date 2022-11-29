At the monthly regular meeting in November, the Mecklenburg County School Board voted to approve changes to the middle and high school’s cell phone and electronic devices use policy.
Students may not use personal electronic devices, such as cell phones, game systems, VR devices, cellular enabled watches, etc., during the school day. Each secondary school classroom has a cell phone caddy into which all devices may be placed upon entry into classrooms. Students may not use their devices at any time during the school day.
If a student is observed using their device during the school day, that device is to be confiscated and may only be returned to the student’s parent or guardian. Repeated confiscation of personal electronic devices is subject to progressive disciplinary action.
Any student, who uses a cellular telephone or other personal device for unlawful activity while on school property, or while attending any school function or activity, will be subject to disciplinary action that may include out-of school suspension or a recommendation for expulsion. Mecklenburg County Public Schools is not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged personal cellular telephones or other personal electronic devices.
Revision/Additions:
Consequences for the Use of Cell Phones and/or Electronic Devices During School
First Offense Device confiscated until end of day-returned to student, written warning, and parent/guardian contacted.
Second Offense Device confiscated until parent/guardian picks it up, and parent/guardian contacted.
Third Offense Device confiscated until parent picks it up, In-School Suspension, and parent/guardian contacted.
Fourth and Subsequent Offenses Device confiscated until parent/guardian picks it up, an out of school suspension for insubordination, and parent/guardian contacted.
Additionally, students using a personal cell phone or other electronic devices to record or take photographs (first offense) without administrator’s permission is prohibited and will result in confiscation of the device, an out of school suspension, and parent/guardian contact.
Last year the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that included a 5% raise for teachers and educational staff. As part of that bill, eligible teachers will receive a $1000 bonus just in time for Christmas break.
Eligibility guidelines include:
- All Full Time Employees current as of 11/30/2022 (Includes Salaried Bus Drives and Monitors, Child Nutrition Workers, and Classified Teachers).
- All Part Time Employees current as of 11/30/2022 (Car Drivers, Child Nutrition & Custodians).
- Full and Part Time Employees current as of 11/30/2022 with an Effective Start Date AFTER October 31, 2022, will receive a bonus that is prorated at 50%.
- Long Term Substitutes current as of 11/30/2022 with an Effective Start Date PRIOR to October 31, 2022, are eligible for the $1,000 Bonus (Includes Classified Teachers).
- Long Term Substitutes current as of 11/30/2022 with and Effective Start Date AFTER October 31, 2022, will receive a bonus that is prorated at 50%.
- Regular Substitutes (Instruction and Transportation) are not eligible to receive the Bonus.
- Contracted Vendors that provide instructional services are not eligible for the Bonus.
- Bonuses are paid on the primary job only (i.e., Paraprofessionals that work as bus drivers will only receive a bonus for their Paraprofessional job).
- Part Time employees on an as-needed basis are not eligible for the Bonus.
