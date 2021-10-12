On Sunday, October 10, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the South Hill Police Department was dispatched to Quick Fuel on East Atlantic Street for shots fired.
According to witnesses, Lamari “Boogie/Boog” House, 22, of South Hill, suffered a gun shot wound to the leg. The location of the wound was not confirmed by police, but Chief Stuart Bowen did confirm that House’s injuries were non life-threatening.
There was a Chrysler 300 found at the scene that had been struck by several rounds, though it is unknown if House was sitting in the car at the time of the shooting.
House was also involved in a shooting that occurred in Circle Drive on Saturday, June 5 at 10:49 p.m.
Officers arrived in Circle Drive to find House suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and torso.
SHPD received more calls later that night from the 911 Center of gun shot victims arriving at VCU Health CMH. Three more individuals were identified in the shooting incident: Jakobi Jiggetts, 20, Brandon Crutchfield II, 22, and an unnamed juvenile.
Lamari House and the juvenile were later transported from VCU Health CMH to MCV in Richmond by med-flight.
There have been no arrests have been made at this time in either crime. Chief Bowen says that suspects are currently being developed.
If you have any information related to either of these crimes, please call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 877-676-8477
