Lucas Crutchfield has always been an energetic athletic child who loves hunting, fishing, working out in the gym, and hanging out with his friends, but on March 23, at a Mecklenburg County High School Varsity baseball practice, Lucas would suffer an injury that changed his memory, vision, hearing, and strength.
Crutchfield started playing Dixie Youth baseball when he was four years old and continued to play as he grew. He signed up for travel ball at the age of eight and eventually went on to play middle and high school ball, earning a spot on the high school varsity team as a freshmen.
Thursday, March 23, started off as just another baseball practice with players taking turns hitting the ball while the rest of the players ran defense in the field.
“From what I have been told, it was a normal day of baseball practice at Mecklenburg County High School. They were practicing batting when player swung at a pitch and hit the ball. I was told it took a bad hop and hit Lucas directly in the left temple,” said Lucas’ mother, Crystal Crutchfield.
“The injury occurred at 4:30 p.m. I was unaware that the injury happened until I picked Lucas up from practice around 5:20 p.m. I usually get out of the car and watch the team practice. I was told that Lucas had been hit in the head with the ball and that I needed to talk to the athletic trainer. Lucas was sent to the athletic trainer for assessment and then sent back down to the field. He was not sent to a doctor during practice; however, once I got to practice to pick him up and found out about the incident, I did my own assessment in the car. I asked Lucas several questions and he did not know the answer. He complained of his head hurting, feeling sick, nauseous, and in a fog. We went to the VCU/CMH Emergency Room right after we left practice.”
Crystal says on the way to the emergency room, Lucas felt like he was floating and going to be sick before asking his mom to slow the car down. “We drove 30 MPH all the way to the hospital.”
After multiple doctor visits and testing, it was determined that Lucas had suffered a traumatic brain injury to his hippocampus; in the temporal lobe of the brain thought to be the center of emotion, memory, and the autonomic nervous system.
“We are on our fifth specialist and they all say that this injury is completely new to them. They have consulted with neurosurgeons in the state who all say the same thing; ‘this is a special case’”.
In July 2011 Virginia implemented the Youth Sport Safety Act in the Code of Virginia §22.1-271.5 requiring all schools to develop policies and procedures pertaining to the education of coaches, parents and athletes, handling of suspected concussions among student-athletes and return to play protocol.
The South Hill Enterprise reached out to Superintendent Paul Nichols, who suggested we contact MCHS Principal Dr. Wilkerson and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Worner for concussion safety protocol and procedures in MCPS athletic handbook.
File JJAC of the School Board Policy addressing Student-Athlete Concussions Return to Play Protocol states that a “student athlete suspected by the coach, athletic trainer, or team physician of sustaining a concussion or brain injury in a practice or game is removed from the activity at that time”.
“A student athlete who has been removed from play, evaluated, and suspected to have a concussion or brain injury does not return to play that day or until the player is evaluated by a licensed health care provider approved by the Board of Education and a receipt of written clearance to return to play from a licensed health care provider.”
The MCPS Athlete Handbook requires all coaches to complete coaching education requirements, which include an online concussion education class through www.nfhslearn.com.
The “Responsibilities of the Athletic Trainer” section of the handbook says that the Athletic Trainer “shall have the responsibility of administering care to injured athletes and making proper recommendations”.
It goes on to say, “If in doubt, an emergency unit should be called to address the situation at hand” and that “coaches should follow up on all injuries by contacting the Athletic Director, Athletic Trainer, and parents of an injured athlete at the earliest possible time.”
The Enterprise reached out to MCHS Varsity Baseball Coach Todd Seate for comment. As of the date of this publication, we have received no response.
Since that day in March, Lucas’ life has changed in many ways. In addition to the damage to his memory, vision, hearing, and strength, Lucas has lost his sense of taste and smell, which he may never regain, suffers from constant headaches, and sees and hears things that are not there.
“We are awaiting results of an EEG that will tell us if he is having brain seizures,” says Crystal. “
Initially Lucas was given an estimated 90% chance of making a full recovery in 90 days, but now that the injury has been located in the hippocampus, doctors have been unable to settle on a definite recovery plan.
“We are looking for specialists outside of Virginia. We are looking at doctors in Pittsburg, Atlanta, and even Florida that specialize in sports concussions and the hippocampus.”
Not only has life changed for Lucas, but also for his mother, his father, Ryan, and his two younger brothers, Tyler, 12, and Mason, 7.
“Lucas cannot do simple things that we take for granted like tying our shoes, counting money, or remembering what he did yesterday. Instead of Lucas watching and taking care of his younger brothers, they are taking care of him. If you have ever had a family member that suffered from dementia or a stroke, you know what we are going through. I look at everything through a liability lens. My husband and I are committed to advocating for student athletes here in our county so that another student or family does not have to go through this ordeal. Concussions can be a lot more than just getting hit in the head. Students playing any sport, not just football, can get a concussion. There needs to be clear, written protocols for coaches, trainers, and athletic directors for when students are injured during a practice or game. Any injury involving a student’s head should be taken seriously. Additionally, all coaches and trainers need hands-on training with CPR, AED, and concussion protocol. According to the Mecklenburg County Public Schools Athletics and Activities Handbook, “there are two athletic trainers for the middle school and high school combined”. There are over ten sports teams practicing and competing during the spring season for middle school, JV, and varsity. They need more trained personnel on hand for these sports activities. In addition, more communication regarding ‘return to learn’ and ‘return to play’ protocols need to occur so that teachers understand the needs of the student and their injury.”
As they continue to search for answers, Crystal and Ryan say they will to do whatever it takes to get Lucas the medical help that he needs.
“We would like to thank the community for their support and encouragement during this ordeal. People from all over the county and other states have reached out with words of support. There is a GoFundMe page setup, as well as an account at Benchmark Community Bank in Lucas’s name. There will be a reverse raffle on June 10 and tickets can be purchased from Sharron Ross at 434-917-0627. Gabe Cash, a 15-year-old musician from Halifax County who played travel ball with Lucas in South Boston will be performing at Backyard Brews and Bites on June 3, with all of his tips going to Lucas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.