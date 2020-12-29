County seeking committee advisor

December 11, 2020 – USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director, Denise Hight, stated today the Mecklenburg County Committee is actively soliciting candidates for County Committee (COC) advisor. Advisors are needed to be a voice to ensure fair representation for underserved groups in Mecklenburg County. Nominees recommended to serve as COC advisor shall be actively participating in farming in the county, be on a voter eligibility list at the county office, be willing and able to serve as an advisor, if appointed, and indicate in writing their willingness and ability to serve. COC advisors are responsible for attending each COC meeting, participating in all deliberations, and increasing awareness of and participation in FSA activities, including elections. Advisors will ensure that underserved group problems and viewpoints are understood and considered in FSA actions. The appointment shall be for a twelve-month period not to exceed nine consecutive years beginning March 1st.
If anyone is interested in being an advisor or wishes to nominate someone to this position, please contact the Mecklenburg County Farm Service Agency at (434) 738-6133, ext. 2 by January 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.