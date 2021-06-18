Mecklenburg County Public School Summer Food Sites

Mecklenburg County Public Schools is participating in the 2021 Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, or against otherwise qualified persons with disabilities, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites as follows:
Chase City Elementary
June 28 – Aug 4 M-TH
Clarksville Elementary
June 28 – Aug 4 M-TH
Lacrosse Elementary
June 28 - Aug 4 M-TH
South Hill Elementary
June 28- Aug 4 M-TH
Bluestone Middle School
June 28 -Aug 4 M-TH Lunch Only 12:00-1:00
Parkview Middle School
June 28-Aug 4 M-TH Lunch Only 12:00 -1:00
Parkview High School
August 4 – August 13 Lunch Only 12:00-1:00
Sites Children Must be Pre-Enrolled
We Care – South Hill
June 28 – Aug 12 M-TH Lunch Only 12:00 -1:00
Centenary Day Care – Chase City
June 28 – Aug 4 M-TH Lunch Only 12:00 -1:00
Little Lamb of God- South Hill
June 28 – Aug 12 M-TH Lunch Only 12:00 -1:00
SITES CLOSED JULY 5, July 15 and July 19
Breakfast will be 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. and Lunch will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
USDA Non-Discrimination Statement
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
