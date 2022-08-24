Supes approve loan proposal for Clarksville Elementary project

Mecklenburg’s Supervisors honored Mr. Howard E. Robinson, a former teacher at both the Thyne Institute and East End High School, for his 100th year of life.
Robinson first graduated from the historic Thyne Institute located in Chase City as the valedictorian of his class. The Thyne Institute was the only education facility offered to black Americans at the time. After graduating, Robinson furthered his education at Virginia State College where he earned a full four-year scholarship.
Mr. Robinson returned to the Thyne Institute to begin teaching, but soon after was drafted into the army. Robinson is, “a member of the greatest generation, who defended America against armed aggressors.”
He returned from war and began teaching at the Thyne Institute once more before being transferred to East End High School in 1953. Mr. Robinson worked as both a science teacher and a guidance counselor over his 50 plus year career. He is also the only living member of the first staff of East End High School. Robinson worked for Mecklenburg County schools until his retirement in 1987.
The board thanked Mr. Robinson for his years of service to his community; he has inspired, counseled, motivated, taught, and touched the lives of over 10,000 students in the course of his lifetime.
Supervisors approved the recommendation made by finance counsel Ben Wills, of Kaufman & Canoles, and financial advisor Ted Cole of Davenport regarding financing Clarksville Elementary School’s new school. The plan is to ‘dual track’ the financing between a bank loan and the Virginia Public School Authority.
First, the county will borrow $25 million at this stage. Then, if supplementary funding is necessary, they will revisit. However, Coles stated that depending on the bid price and other available resources the county may not need further funding.
Davenport made a request for proposal, on behalf of Mecklenburg County, for a total bond of 25 million dollars. They received three proposals from Capital One, First Bank, and Truist.
Of the three proposals, Truist offered the one with the lowest interest rate: 3.39 percent, which would be fixed for 20 years. Additionally, the county would have the option to prepay or refund the loan at any time. For the first half of the loan, 10 years, there would be only a one percent penalty to prepay and then no penalty to prepay in the second half. If Mecklenburg County were to not prepay any amount on this loan, the total payback would be a $35,113,855 principal plus interest.
Ted Coles explained that, “the loan is going to be secured by a leasehold interest in the school…for layman’s terms, consider the leasehold a mortgage on the school that you all will be building.”
He then pointed out the differences between Truist’s proposal and the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA). The biggest reason Coles opposes relying on VPSA, is that they are still 70 days away from being able to lock in their proposed interest rate.
Coles collected VSPA’s interest rates from the end of June through August 2 in order to show the board the, “volatility in the interest rate environment: up and down.” The rates are as follows:
- June 24, 2022: 3.68%
- July 21, 2022: 3.51%
- August 2, 2022: 3.22%
Choosing to rely on VPSA at this point would become a gamble, as the market continues to sway further up or lower down from day-to-day. “The VPSA rates are going to change. I just don’t know are they going to be higher, lower, and to what extent,” Coles said.
County Administrator Wayne Carter voiced his approval. He stated that after reviewing the proposals, they had determined that it would be best to move forward with Truist’s proposal. “Anything can happen in the world and your interest rates could go up a point. 3.39 is a very good rate.”
Alex Gottschalk—Deputy County Administrator—added that after reviewing the School Construction Assistance Program that was recently established when Governor Youngkin visited Mecklenburg County High School, he thinks the county could procure all the necessary funds for the project through Truist and the assistance program.
Glanzy Spain made the motion to adopt the resolution and accept Truist’s proposal. The board voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.
After voting, Board Chairman Glenn Barbour asked if this project was too big for local banks to submit a proposal. Ted Cole speculated, “oftentimes we’ll see that they have internal guidelines that they can only lend up to a certain amount.”
Mecklenburg County will move forward with Truist’s financing proposal.
