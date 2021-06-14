SHOPS award interns with scholarships

The SHOPS of South Hill has awarded two of their interns with college scholarships. Enijah Clark and Mark Arrington both have expressed interest in marketing careers and have helped the Shops with new ideas and implementations. The SHOPS of South Hill are currently looking for students interested in participating in the intern program.
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 adults, 1 juvenile wounded in Circle Dr. shooting
- Memories of a Lifetime; Odicci Alexander Was Sensational in College World Series
- Dr. D Sports: CC Was Sensational
- Chase Anderson Reekes
- Dragons Fall 5-4 to Windsor
- VTRRC awards county and EMPOWER with broadband installation loan
- Mrs. Deborah Overby Cox
- Barbara Hubbard Floyd
- State Police investigating fatal crash on HWY 47
- Mrs. Paulette Myers Newman Jones
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.