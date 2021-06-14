SHOPS award interns with scholarships

Pictured from left to right are Enijah Clark, SHOPS Committee President Robert Smith, and Mark Arrington.

The SHOPS of South Hill has awarded two of their interns with college scholarships. Enijah Clark and Mark Arrington both have expressed interest in marketing careers and have helped the Shops with new ideas and implementations. The SHOPS of South Hill are currently looking for students interested in participating in the intern program. 