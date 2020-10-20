Daughters stress service

Across America, the Daughters of the American Revolution stress chapter participation in a National Day of Service each fall. The William Taylor Chapter learned that “Hands On Missions” from North Carolina was traveling to Blackstone, Virginia, to join with “Soldiers of Mercy Ministry “ to build three wheelchair ramps, do needed home repairs and yard work for veterans and others impacted by COVID. The chapter collected paper goods, snack items, water, GatorAid, breakfast items, and disinfectant wipes to stock the house where some of the workers would be staying during the project time.
The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to preserving America history and promoting patriotism. Service is very much stressed. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership.
