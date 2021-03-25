VCU Health CMH February Team Member of the Month

South Hill, VA – As the Director of Patient Experience at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH), Lillian Gibson, MSHA, is used to announcing the Team Members of the Month for STAR service: Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships. But when it came to be her turn to receive the award, she was taken aback. To surprise her, CEO Scott Burnette decided to announce the winner in a daily safety virtual meeting. Lillian said, “It was crazy; it felt very strange to be on the receiving end.” Lillian received the STAR service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of March and a $40 gift card.
Lillian has worked at VCU Health CMH for almost 30 years and the award program has been around for 20. To earn the award this month, Lillian went out of her way to help a patient who couldn’t have visitors feel supported during a hospital stay. “She kept up with me and made sure I didn’t need anything. Just knowing Lillian was there was a godsend,” the patient wrote in the nomination.
Vice President of Patient Care Services Mary Hardin said, “Lillian is a true patient advocate to meet their needs the best she knows how and a true leader in Patient Experience. Lillian has been extraordinary in assuring patients can FaceTime or Zoom their loved ones during visitation restrictions. She has done a phenomenal job!”
Lillian started her health care career in registration, worked her way up in management and after 20 years transferred to Patient Experience. She believes in treating others as you would want your own family treated. She absolutely loves what she does, including helping families upset about their loved ones. “It’s not all positive, but I love making a difference in their lives,” she said.
She lives in South Hill with her rescue cat Pecoe. She is the primary caregiver for her mother and enjoys spending time with her brother, nieces and nephews.
Other nominees were John Watson in Physical Therapy and Donna Jarrell in Rehab Services.
