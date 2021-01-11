VCU Health CMH Visitation Changes Effective January 11

South Hill, VA (1/11/21) - For our patients — your safety is our top concern.
The health and safety of our patients, team members, and visitors are critical at all times. Our patient care philosophy depends greatly on engaging family and friends to be part of the healing process. We continue to identify public health practices that reduce the risks of transmitting COVID-19, including restricting visitation within VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital and clinics.
Effective Monday, January 11, we are instituting a temporary full visitor restriction policy to keep our team members, patients, and communities safe. In this difficult and unprecedented time, we know showing love and care is of the utmost importance, and our teams are committed to providing safe and compassionate care. All who enter the hospital or the C.A.R.E. Building will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
For inpatients this means: Until further notice, we are suspending all in-person visits to hospitalized patients. Exceptions include:
• Labor and Delivery unit: 2 adult visitors (18 yrs. or older) at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night. No more than 2 visitors per day.
• Pediatric patients in all units: 1 adult (18 yrs. or older) visitor at a time, allowing 1 to spend the night. Parent/POA/guardian may trade off. No more than 2 visitors per day.
• Patients who are at the end of life: The number of visitors are determined by the patients’ care team.
To reach a patient, please dial (434) 584-****, followed by the four digits of the patient's room number.
For outpatients this means: For those with appointments, we are instituting the following temporary outpatient appointment policy:
• Only patients with verified appointments may enter our hospitals and clinics. Appointments will be verified at entry screening stations.
• For pediatric patients with verified appointments: One (1) accompanying adult, 18 years or older, permitted per patient.
The restrictions also apply to people entering the Emergency Department.
Additional precautions:
- Everyone that enters a VCU Health CMH location will be screened for COVID-19.
- Visitors are required to wear a mask to enter a patient room will be provided with only one mask per day, to be used in the patient room.
We understand this is a difficult time for our patients and visitors, and we appreciate your help keeping our loved ones and our community safe. Working together, we are confident that these measures will help us succeed with managing the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities while balancing the visitation needs of our patients.
The Hundley Center
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has taken action to aggressively respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). In order to comply with CMS mandates, nursing homes nationwide implemented restrictions and The Hundley Center at VCU Health CMH complied by suspending all visitation. Residents have access to a private phone in their rooms. To reach a resident, please dial (434) 584-4***, and the three digits of the resident’s room number. Our goal of protecting the health of each resident is of the utmost importance during this unprecedented situation.
VCU Health CMH is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. For an official case count in Virginia (and locations of cases), please visit the Virginia Department of Health at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ .
For more information about COVID-19, please visit: vcuhealth.org/covid-19 .
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has a call line established for COVID-19 questions, the number is 877-ASK-VDH3. (877-275-8343)
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 800 employees, 160+ volunteers and 177 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.