At 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 just south of Route 683.
A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 47 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox and a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility wire and several trees.
The driver, Cordell T. Hayes, 31 of Chase City, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
