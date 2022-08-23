Local tattoo artist finds an interesting fossil in the area

Local award winning tattoo artist, Jamie Martin believes that he has discovered the find of a lifetime. Martin enjoys many hobbies but one in particular is aspiring to become an Archeologist.
After almost 5 years of digging in snake and leech infested waters, literally moving tons of gravel and debris, Martin has possibly unearthed the sort of things archeologists dream of finding; a single tooth from the infamous Megalodon measuring over six inches. The preservation and magnitude of size make it a rare specimen. Megolodon teeth date back to 1.5 million years ago.
“I've been doing this for a long time. I believe it’s the only tooth out there like it unless it’s an ancestor to the Meg, who can be much older, so it's no confusion when coming across one. Megalodon comes from the Greek word meaning "big tooth. In my opinion the main indication besides the size is the barlette which is the V shape gum line.” said Martin.
Jamie is currently working with a Doctor at the Calvert Marine Museum to confirm his theory that this tooth does belong to the legendary Meglodon.
Megalodon is an extinct species of mackerel shark that lived approximately 23 to 3.6 million years ago, from the Early Miocene to the Pliocene epochs. It was formerly thought to be a member of the family Lamnidae and a close relative of the great white shark.
Out of respect, he has chosen not to release the location in which he found the artifact but insists that people of all ages do research, read books, and study maps to gain knowledge.
“I hope to inspire future archeologist, not just in the state of Virginia where it was found, but worldwide. If anything I hope this encourages people to enjoy and appreciate nature more,” said Martin.
Jamie will showcase this stunning find at the “Archeology Day” artifacts show next year in South Hill, along with many artifacts he has also found throughout his lifetime.
There will be a full video of the discovery on his Tattnado Facebook page. “I would love for everyone to watch, comment, and enjoy my video.” Martin’s video can be watched using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/tattnado.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.