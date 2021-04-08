South Hill native publishes second book

Jimmy Reese, of Apex, North Carolina, grew up on a tenant tobacco farm just outside of South Hill, Virginia. For the past few years he has posted stories about his experiences growing up on the farm on his Facebook page. Many of his readers have urged Jimmy to publish a collection of these stories. His first book, Streak of Lean, was published on Amazon in December of last year and has received 5-star ratings. He has now published a second book, Tobacco Stick, which is a continuation of these stories. These books are filled with vividly descriptive memories of the author’s experiences growing up in the 1950s/60s on a tenant tobacco farm. Some are funny, some are sad, all are true experiences from the heart. You will find yourself transported back to a different time and place, where hard work and struggle were tempered by the ties and love of family. From cracklin's to cornbread (Recipes included!), from the tobacco fields to the oak and pine woods, from the small-town schoolyard to smoky poolrooms of the city, you will see them all through Jimmy's eyes and be transported there through his words. Come take a journey you will not soon forget.
Tobacco Stick and Streak of Lean are available on Amazon.com as an eBook or Paperback and can also be purchased in paperback at Memory Makers in South Hill.
