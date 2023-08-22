Mecklenburg’s Budget and Finance Committee held a public hearing August 14 to discuss the following Fiscal Year 22-23 budget amendments.
During the 2022 General Assembly Session, legislators allocated $28.9 million to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice (DCJS) to fund the second round of the SRO/SSO Incentive Grant Program. The grant program supports the creation of more school resource officers. Sheriff Hawkins informed the Board of the program’s second wave of funds to support four new officers, however no action was taken by the Board.
The Budget and Finance Committee recommended the Board approve the appropriation of $122,000 with revenue from the Commonwealth increased accordingly, from the DCJS’s second round of funds to go to the Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers’ compensation. Upon a motion by Mr. Tanner, the committee unanimously decided to recommend approval of the appropriation to the Board.
The Board of Supervisors previously approved a transfer of General Funds to the New Elementary School Fund for the support of local expenditures; however, no budget was established for the fund. Expenditures—mostly relating to the land purchase—have accrued over the Fiscal Year. This amendment would establish a fund budget matching the current expenditures of $241,664 for the acquisition and financial costs. Mr. Jones motioned to recommend the approval of this item; the motion carried.
In 2022 the Board approved securing a direct loan to support the reconstruction project. Usually, proceeds from the loan are deposited in the Commonwealth’s State Non-Arbitrage Program (SNAP). Project expenses are first paid from the SNAP fund until all loan funds have been exhausted. While the Board overall approved the Clarksville Elementary reconstruction project in the FY22-23 Capital Budget, they did not create a mechanism for SNAP procedures because they didn’t know how and when the project costs and borrowing would occur. Work on the project has progressed rapidly leading to significant expenditures during this Fiscal Year. The Board needs to accordingly approve an action to estimate and appropriate $1,545,049, with revenue from proceeds from financial institutions increased accordingly, to the SNAP Fund’s FY22-23 Budget to pay from costs from the project.
The Board of Supervisors approved that surplus funds be set aside and transferred to the new Rescue Squad Fund in FY21-22 to help pay for start up expenses. During this Fiscal Year, the county made several purchases pertaining the Rescue Squad’s launch. The Board must accordingly make this a budget item. The committee recommended the appropriation of $62,233—with revenue from fund balance increased accordingly—to the Rescue Squad Fund.
In August of last year the Board voted to approve a contract to purchase addition water capacity from the Roanoke River Service Authority (RRSA) for $800,000. This amount was then used by the RRSA to purchase a waterline from the town of South Hill that ran down US 58 outside of the boundaries of town and supplied water to industrial customers and other towns within the county.
While the contract directed the County’s Administration to make the purchase and then remit the payment, it didn’t appropriate the funds for this purpose or identify where the funds were to come from. The County’s Administration decided that the purchase was made for economic development. Since this purchase wasn’t planned when the budget was first adopted, the Economic Development Fund does not contain enough available funds. Therefore, the committee has recommended the Board estimate and appropriate a total of $700,000, with revenue from the fund balance increased accordingly, to the Economic Development Fund, and then appropriate that same amount to execute a contract with the RRSA in FY22-23.
Each year Mecklenburg’s budget predicts an amount of funds which may be remitted through the county’s Industrial Stimulus Grant. The amount that is remitted depends on actual economic performance as well as developmental progress and property investment. In cases like this year’s, when those factors are positive the tax owed to the county by grant holders increases triggering a higher than predicted grant payment.
FY22-23 predicted amount was $55,261,191, but the actual amount based on taxes paid during the year totals $57,736,886.58. The Committee recommended the Board of Supervisors estimate and appropriate $2,375,696 to this year’s General Fund, and then appropriate that amount to the Industrial Refund for FY22-23 for further industrial stimulus grants.
Mecklenburg County funds MCPS based on categories according to the Code of Virginia. Each of these categories within the overall School Fund serves as an appropriation unit; if MCPS spends more than the appropriated amount in one category, then a budget transfer has to be made from another category to balance it out.
This year MCPS needs four transfers. The schools have also received additional funding from the VDOE for food expenditures which have to be appropriated into the budget. This should offset above the adopted expenditures that were made in accordance with VDOE’s requirements.
The committee recommended an action that would transfer funds within the FY22-23 School Fund Budget as follows:
- $827,646.69 from Operations and Maintenance to Transportation.
- $544,201.23 from Instruction to Transportation.
- $94,184.55 from Instruction to Technology.
- $59,579.26 from Instruction to Administrators.
- Then estimate and appropriate $255,000, with revenue from the Commonwealth increased accordingly, from the VADOE of to the School Food Fund for school food expenditures.
For twenty years the DCJS has administered a Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Victim Fund (VSDVVF) which supports a range of services to help victims of domestic violence. In FY21-22 DCJS began warning counties about the solvency of such funds then threatened to only award a half-year grant. Due to this, the budget the Board adopted for FY23-24 included no funds from the Commonwealth and instead fully funded the grant’s position with local funds.
DCJS then solicited interest for a new round of VSDVVF. The Commonwealth’s Attorney applied and was awarded funds only after the budget was adopted.
One of the grant’s application requirements is the VSDVVF funds cannot be used to replace state, local, or other funds which would be available for the same purpose. Because the county adopted a budget with a position that would be supported fully by local funds, the county must now either accept the funds from the Commonwealth and create a new position in the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney or reject the Commonwealth’s funds. The office has identified a candidate for the new position and requests that a new position be made. The grant would cover 65% of the position’s salary during the FY23-24 while the county will be responsible for 56% of the total position cost.
The County Administration and the Budget and Finance Committee recommended the following:
- To accept and appropriate $45,000 from the DCJS’s VSDVVF Grant Program FY23-24’s General Fund.
- To authorize the creation of a new full-time attorney position in the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
- To appropriate $45,000 to the office in the FY23-24 General Fund budget for the new position.
- To transfer $57,023 from Multi-Purpose General Government to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in the FY23-24 General Fund Budget for the new position.
The Library of Virginia awards funds to local Clerk of the Circuit Court’s offices throughout the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program to ensure that historic records are retained in a format suitable for present and future generation of Virginians. The Mecklenburg County Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Office was notified that it would receive a distribution of $40,637 from this program. The Committee recommended that the Board accept and appropriate the funds to the FY23-24 General Fund Budget for records digitization.
As a member of the W. W. More, Jr. Juvenile Detention Home, Mecklenburg County makes an annual contribution based on a “bed guarantee formula.” At the end of the year each participant’s usage is assessed then expenses are allocated per usage. Members who have underutilized their “purchased” beds may receive a credit payment. This year, the county received a payment of $53,744.07. The committee recommended that this amount be re-appropriated for the same purpose and use in FY23-24.
After decades of service to the county, Buildings and Grounds Director Aubrey Russell has informed the County Administration that he will be retiring at the end of the Fiscal Year. In order to ensure the continuity of operations, County Administration has deemed it necessary to expedite the process and create a temporary additional full-time position in the department. This position would provide the new hire time with the current Director before his retirement. Funds to support this position would come from the Multi-Purpose Reserve. As part of this action, the county would need to make a salary adjustment for the other Buildings and Grounds incumbent in order to incorporate increased responsibilities. The committee recommended that the Board of Supervisors authorize the creation of this additional full-time position and then transfer $76,750 from Multi-Purpose General Government to Buildings and Grounds in the FY23-24 General Fund Budget for proper compensation of the employees.
Board member Jim Jennings motioned to approve all of the above actions. The Board agreed unanimously to approve the proposed resolutions.
