Southside Behavioral Health re-opens Marc Manor; Ribbon cutting slated for Thurs.

Marc Manor was previously used as a residential facility for individuals with intellectual disability. It was closed in 2020 during the COVID pandemic due to staff shortages. The agency focused for some time, on re-staffing the facility, however fully staffing it became a barrier to reopening Marc Manor. It consequently remained closed for two years.
In the summer of 2022, it was proposed that this facility be used for Permanent Supportive Housing through Southside Behavioral Health and was approved for the program’s use by the board of directors.
There are five units within Marc Manor, each unit has a bedroom, bathroom, living area, dining space and full kitchen. There is a shared laundry area with a washing machine and dryer for tenant use. The building’s location is comfortably rural and secluded but remains within walking distance of South Hill for easy access to the available resources South Hill has to offer. This building’s location also allows tenants to have access to the Lake Country Area Bus if they do not or are not able to drive.
Permanent Supportive Housing is an amazing program that assists homeless individuals who need mental health services to find safe, affordable, permanent housing. Southside Behavioral Health facilitates this program for the counties of Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg. Currently Southside is able to provide this service to 20 individuals in the catchment area. This program assists individuals with a wide variety of financial support involved in finding and maintaining housing. Permanent Supportive Housing is, for many, the first and often the most important step to recovery and can open doors to an array of other services needed to stabilize and maintain mental and physical health. This service is a proven solution for helping vulnerable members of our communities stay off the street and reduce homelessness.
There will an Open House and Ribbon Cutting for Marc Manor, located at 590 Thompson Street in La Crosse, on January 6th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
