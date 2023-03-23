MCHS Senior of the Month

Jordyn Jackson is the daughter of Waverly and Donna Jackson of South Hill. Jordyn attends Governor’s School as a Humanities student and maintains an honor roll status. She is the President of the Beta Club and has been a member for five years. She is the Vice President of The Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), a member of the Spanish Club, and Student Life Ministry. This year, Jordyn had the opportunity to work with elementary school students as part of Mrs. Vick’s Early Childhood Education class. Jordyn feels strongly that this excellent experience will help her in determining her future educational goals. Jordyn is a member of the Varsity Lady Phoenix Softball Team and also plays travel ball. Outside of school, she attends True Worship Deliverance Center in Boydton, where she has served as a member for approximately three years. Jordyn loves and appreciates her TWDC family and values spending time with her loved ones. After graduation, Jordyn plans to attend a four-year college to major in elementary education with a minor in American Sign Language and plans to serve as a first-grade teacher while continuing her education to obtain a Master’s Degree in Education and then a Ph.D. Mecklenburg County High School is proud to have Jordyn Jackson serve as our Senior of the Month.
