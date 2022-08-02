Mecklenburg’s Planning Commission denied an application to rezoning a property in Bracey in a 5-3 vote.
Sydney Scott Parrish submitted the application for his property located on the south side of Goodes Ferry Road at its intersection with Starboard Drive to be rezoned from Residential R1 to Agriculture to allow for personal livestock—namely six pigs that already live on the property.
Miranda Parks, who resides on the property, explained that the family has been taking care of pigs since April 2020. She stated that they are pet pigs as opposed to livestock; she has personally bottle-fed them and taken them into her home after their mothers rejected them. Some of the six mentioned pigs are babies, not fully grown.
“What’s your intentions going forward? I mean you’re going to apply to have more, or try to keep the same, or?” Mark Warren asked.
Parks clarified that they currently have male and female pigs, “so you’re going to end up with more pigs than at this point in time.”
Charles Reamy asked Robert Hendrick—Mecklenburg’s Zoning Administrator—if Parks was currently in violation of the Residential Zoning. Hendrick said yes.
Residents of Portside Lane voiced their objection to the rezoning application. Daryl Bader, who owns the subdivision beside the property, explained that Parks has been using the subdivision's private road to access the pigpens.
Bill Jones who lives in the subdivision seconded Bader’s point; “they do access where the hogs are off the Starboard Drive Road. There’s also multiple other trailers up there that go up there. So there is quite a bit of movement, of activity, in and out of that property.”
When asked, Park admitted that they have sometimes accessed the lot through the private road when using a trailer, but stated that most of the time they walk down the path that is beside the house.
“I’m a little confused since they already do have livestock, or swine, on their property,” Jones stated. He continued, “I would assume that it already had to be agriculture for them to even be having swine on the existing property. So it’s a little unclear to me why we’re even having this meeting.”
He also expressed that he had environmental concerns due to the properties proximity to Lake Gaston. “There’s a lot of runoff that could occur and get into the environment.”
Pointe Realty Group’s Rick Cutler testified he could smell the odor from the property all the way at the building supply store that’s about 100 yards from the property. Pointe Realty sits adjacent to the property and has to smell it everyday. As Cutler sees it, the property has been, “rezoned once, and now we will rezone again. In my mind, it’s a perfect example of spot zoning which has never been favorable in the county.”
Following something that Bill Jones mentioned, Commission Chair Kyle Crump asked Robert Hendrick to clarify the zoning history of the property.
Robert stated that the property was originally zoned as agriculture, but was rezoned to Business B1 by a Mr. Lynch who hoped that his grandson would convert it to his office. That did not come to pass, so it was sold to a company called INJ Home Builders out of Lynchburg. This company put a module home on the property hoping to sell the property off; however they lost it in foreclosure. The bank then took over the property and rezoned it to Residential R1 in order to sell it. It was then that the property was purchased by Mrs. Parks and Mr. Parrish.
Hendrick then shared, “the R1 zoning doesn’t allow any type of livestock, and I did not know they were there; nobody told me. And it was brought to my attention by one of the building inspectors, and that’s when I made contact.” Hendrick then told Parks and Parrish that they cannot have the pigs on the property while it is zoned Residential R1. They asked Hendrick if there was anything they could do, and he suggested that they could apply to rezone the property.
Mark Warren asked Hendrick if there was any size to acreage ratio that restricts the current amount of pigs on the property, but Hendrick said that aren’t any that would apply in this case as it is not a hog farm.
“I can see the problem if five years from now she had a hundred pigs down in a pin. You know, then that would be an issue I understand. But it’s no set limits,” Warren said.
Crump followed, “But once you get to [50 hogs] you have to apply for a hog farm, which it doesn’t qualify for that at all.”
They put forth a motion to deny the request. For the denial were commission members Charles Reamy, Landon Hayes, James Puryear, Kyle Crump, and Randy Crocker. Against denying the application were commission members Donna Dennis, Jermaine Watson, and Mark Warren. Planning commission members Jarrious Lassiter and David Brankley were absent from the meeting.
The application was denied in a 5-3 vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.